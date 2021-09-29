Mother and daughter killed in crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman and her mother were killed in a crash Tuesday in Pike County, Kentucky.

The crash was reported around 8:15 p.m. along the State Highway 194 exit from U.S. 119 in the Meta area.

According to Kentucky State Police, Vergena Fields, 31 of Phelps, and her mother, Dottie Fields, 60, were killed in the accident.

Troopers say Vergena Fields was driving onto U.S. 119 from State Highway 194 east when she hit the back end of a commercial vehicle.

Both Vergena Fields and Dottie Fields were pronounced scene on scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Several different agencies assisted on scene including Kentucky State Police, the Kimper Volunteer Fire Department, Coal Run Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

