New baseball brand debuts in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After almost three weeks of guessing and uncertainty, the West Virginia Power turned into the Charleston Dirty Birds Tuesday night.

The team took the field in their new uniforms for game two of their double-header with the Long Island Ducks and lost 11-0 at Appalachian Power Park.

Here’s video and reaction from local player Arik Sikula on the change in the teams’ brand.

The Dirty Birds were swept in the double-header Tuesday night but game one didn’t count in their second half of the season record since it was a make-up game from the first half of the year.

The same two teams play Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

