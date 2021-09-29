Advertisement

New baseball brand debuts in Charleston

By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After almost three weeks of guessing and uncertainty, the West Virginia Power turned into the Charleston Dirty Birds Tuesday night.

The team took the field in their new uniforms for game two of their double-header with the Long Island Ducks and lost 11-0 at Appalachian Power Park.

Here’s video and reaction from local player Arik Sikula on the change in the teams’ brand.

The Dirty Birds were swept in the double-header Tuesday night but game one didn’t count in their second half of the season record since it was a make-up game from the first half of the year.

The same two teams play Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango.
Roughly 150 kids at house party, police investigating
West Virginia State Police said Jack May, 80, was found dead near his hunting camper.
Body found in wooded area being investigated as suspicious
Hit and run kills Shanna Bracken, 44, of Otway.
‘She didn’t deserve to die that way’: Police searching for person who hit and killed woman in Pike County
Tyler Leach, 22, of Charleston has an active circuit court capias in Kanawha County.
Deputies searching for man who led law enforcement on chase
Long-time Johnson Central Football Coach dies

Latest News

It happened Monday night between games of a double header.
Charleston baseball team unveils new name
New baseball brand debuts in Charleston
New baseball brand debuts in Charleston
Team USA's Collin Morikawa reacts after winning the 17th hole during a Ryder Cup singles match...
The Ryder Cup returns to the US
Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25,...
College Football rankings are out