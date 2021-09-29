Pike County teachers no longer employed after arrest for drug-related charges

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Two similar calls to police this week led to a call to action for the Pike County School District.

On Tuesday, Pikeville police responded to complaint of a man passed out in a car at the Buckley Creek intersection. When an officer arrived at the scene, the car attempted to leave by traveling onto US-119. Officers were able to stop the vehicle, finding the driver to be 41-year-old Joshua Preece of Kimper.

According to an arrest citation, Joshua- a teacher at Pike Central High School- showed slurred speech and red, glossy eyes. When asked if he had taken any illegal drugs, officers report that he admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day. And after failing to complete a field sobriety test, Joshua was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

The car was searched and police said several spoons, used syringes, and cotton swabs were found.

Around six hours later, just after midnight, Pikeville PD received another call to respond to a vehicle sitting in one of the lanes near the Stone Coal intersection with two people passed out inside.

Pikeville PD found Joshua behind the wheel once again. This time, he was accompanied by his wife Suzanne, a teacher at Kimper Elementary School. Officers say the two were “passed out” and the SUV was still running, in drive.

Officers were able to wake the couple up after performing a sternum rub on Joshua, seeing a syringe and a baggie of what they believe to be heroin in the middle console.

“They not only saved other people’s lives. They saved the lives of the operator and his passenger, which happened to be his wife,” said Pikeville PD Public Information Officer Tony Conn.

Joshua was taken to Pikeville Medical Center where officers say he refused to submit a blood test while Suzanne was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

By Wednesday morning, the Pike County Schools District was informed about the incident and set up a meeting with the two. Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins said he met with them Thursday morning when Joshua resigned and Suzanne was “relieved of her duties pending further investigation.”

“As superintendent of the school system, my number one priority is safety for my students. And we are notified with these kind of things, we have to handle them harshly and swiftly. And we have. We will not tolerate this kind of thing in our school system,” said Adkins.

Adkins says the district is always most concerned with protecting its students.

”It’s really unfortunate. It’s unfortunate, again, for the school system, and for both of them as teachers,” Adkins said.

He said he hopes the couple can find clarity in the days to come and wishes the best for their family during this time.

