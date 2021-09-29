Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance Program taking applications next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Salvation Army will soon be accepting applications for their Christmas Assistance Program for the 2021 holiday season.

“We want to provide Christmas for families, especially children who are under privileged,” said Salvation Army Christmas Director Major Jayne May. “Maybe their families make enough to make ends meet each month, but they don’t have that extra to save for Christmas, so we could be here.”

Each year the Salvation Army rings in donations to ensure children in need are able to have a Christmas.

“There are families who don’t even have enough to pay their rent, pay the light bill, or anything like that. Christmas is the furthest thing from their minds,” said May. “We want to make sure Christmas is a happy time for children throughout our community, so that’s why this is a very important time for us.”

Due to COVID-19, applications will be taken online this year; however, there will also be an individual day for each county that organizers will be accepting applications in person.

Online applications will be Oct. 4 - Oct. 12 for Kanawha, Roane, and Clay Counties. For Logan, Boone, Mingo, and Putnam Counties, online applications will be accepted Oct. 18 - Oct. 29.

Christmas Angel Tree online registrations will be Oct. 4 -15 for Kanawha, Roane, and Clay Counties. For Logan, Boone, Mingo, and Putnam counties registrations will be from Oct.18 - 29.

“Christmas starts early for the Salvation Army,” said May. “Planning starts in September, and in October it all begins with Christmas Assistance Applications. Christmas doesn’t get canceled or put on hold because of COVID, unemployment or parents who fight addiction. Children still wish for Santa to visit their house and bring them presents. So, when mom, dad, or grandma have trouble making that happen, the Salvation Army Angel Tree is there to help.”

In-person application drop-off locations

Kanawha County:

ROANE: October 5, 2021 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Spencer.

CLAY: October 6, 2021 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Senior Nutrition Center, 170 Main Street in Clay.

KANAWHA: October 8, 2021 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Salvation Army, 301 Tennessee Ave in Charleston.

LOGAN/MINGO: October 19, 2021 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Nighbert Methodist Church, 301 Cole St in Logan.

PUTNAM: October 20, 2021 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Church of Nazarene, 3937 Teays Valley Rd in Teays Valley.

BOONE: October 21, 2021 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. BARN, 179 Memorial Drive in Nellis.

You will need to bring with you: Photo ID, SNAP Letter or Proof of income for the household & birth certificates or medical card with birthdate for all the children ages 0-12. If you do not have this information, the application will not be taken. Masks are encouraged when registering in person.

Registration Requirements

1. You will need a Valid Photo ID, SNAP Letter or Proof of Income for household. You will also need BIRTH CERTIFICATES or MEDICAL CARD with Birthday on it for all the children ages 0-12.

2. The website: http://www.pwhdev.net/AngelWebSQL/loginangel.html

3. Once on the site you will need to enter the code for your county. This will take you to Pre-registration, you must complete all the steps listed. CODES: Kanawha, Putnam, Clay, Roane- Your county is your Code. Logan & Mingo- Code, Logan. Boone- Code, BooneWV

4. You need to upload your ID, SNAP or INCOME, and Birth Certificates for all kids.

5. You must have an email address and working phone.

You will receive an email with your angel code. Once approved you will receive an email with an acceptance letter. You must keep both emails. The code and acceptance letter are your ticket for picking up your Angel Tree packages.

Anyone with questions or interest in helping a child this Christmas may call (304) 343-4548.

