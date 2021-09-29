September set to go out in style

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A weak cold front passed on Tuesday night with some pretty cloud formations but no rain. Here in the fall dry season, fronts often lack the moisture for rain and just cross the region announced by a breeze and drop in temperature. In this case the passing front will drop highs a few degrees in the Wednesday through Friday time slot though mid to upper 70s will still feel quite nice. Overnight lows will be in the 50s Wednesday dawn and then 40s come Thursday and Friday.

Sunshine will be common through Saturday though Wednesday morning will start with a patchy cloud cover that is left behind the passage of that dry front. As for rain, the prospects are sparse through Saturday (good news for Live on the Levee, Old Fashioned days in Greenup and Friday night and Saturday football games).

By the weekend the wind flow will turn around to the south and that means a more humid and hotter brand of air will return. It may take more than a day but in time showers should break through by Sunday night into Monday.

Meanwhile prospects for an early frost/chilly spell are on hold perhaps into mid-October as the warmth of fall slows down the change of autumn colors.

