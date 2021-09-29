Missing toddler found safe by neighbor

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A toddler who wandered off Wednesday morning has been found safe, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies say it appears the child ran off. The young girl was found by a neighbor.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a toddler who was reported missing just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to dispatchers, the child was reported missing from the 3600 block of Crede Drive in Pinch.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is using K9 officers in the search.

At this time, officials say it is unclear if the child is in danger.

