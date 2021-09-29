Advertisement

Missing toddler found safe by neighbor

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A toddler who wandered off Wednesday morning has been found safe, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies say it appears the child ran off. The young girl was found by a neighbor.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

