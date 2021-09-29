Stadium lights across the state shine bright to honor Coach Matney

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A touching tribute all across the commonwealth Tuesday night.

From Boyd to Calloway counties and everywhere in between, lights filled stadiums in honor of Coach Jim Matney.

The legendary Johnson Central coach died after battling COVID-19.

The lights were on in Lexington, including at Frederick Douglass. Other high schools and college teams also took a moment to honor Matney’s legacy, including UK.

Coach Matney is one of 12 football coaches in Kentucky to history to have 300 or more wins, and won two state titles at Johnson Central.

We turned our lights on at Kroger Field tonight to honor the life of Coach Jim Matney. @JCAthletics_ pic.twitter.com/mPrQUzjmkY — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) September 28, 2021

.@RacelandSchools sends our condolences to the Matney family and the @JCAthletics_ community. We join those programs across the Commonwealth by lighting up our stadium to honor Coach Matney. pic.twitter.com/FTND0GrGsY — Raceland-Worthington Independent Schools (@RacelandSchools) September 29, 2021

RIP Coach Matney pic.twitter.com/81GSP1oXeB — Paintsville Football (@PaintsvilleFB) September 29, 2021

Lights are on in Roy Stewart for Coach Jim Matney. Thank you for the way you represented our game and the lives you have touched. pic.twitter.com/GcIoRGtq7b — Murray State Football (@racersfootball) September 29, 2021

Lights are own for Coach Matney! pic.twitter.com/EBt9NdUF5B — Walt Wells (@EKUWWells) September 29, 2021

Lawrence County’s, Luke Varney Jr Memorial Stadium lit up tonight in honor of Coach Jim Matney. Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Matney’s family as well as the Johnson Central Football Program.@JC_Schools @LawrenceCoSch @All_in_LC pic.twitter.com/fzefyeqsk8 — LCBulldogsFootball (@LCDAWGSfootball) September 29, 2021

In honor of Johnson Central head coach Jim Matney who passed away today the lights are on at Russell High School football stadium. @JCAthletics_ pic.twitter.com/E89Y7BFJ1U — Russell High School (@RussellHigh) September 29, 2021

The @lexsayrefb team honors the life of Coach Jim Matney. Our lights at @sayreschool Athletic Complex shine bright in his honor. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Matney family & the entire @JCAthletics_ community. #footballisfamily pic.twitter.com/Y3SmHHdihM — Sayre Football (@lexsayrefb) September 29, 2021

