Stadium lights across the state shine bright to honor Coach Matney

From Boyd to Calloway counties and everywhere in between, lights filled stadiums Tuesday night...
From Boyd to Calloway counties and everywhere in between, lights filled stadiums Tuesday night in honor of Coach Jim Matney.(Source: Mark Stoops/Twitter)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A touching tribute all across the commonwealth Tuesday night.

From Boyd to Calloway counties and everywhere in between, lights filled stadiums in honor of Coach Jim Matney.

The legendary Johnson Central coach died after battling COVID-19.

The lights were on in Lexington, including at Frederick Douglass. Other high schools and college teams also took a moment to honor Matney’s legacy, including UK.

Coach Matney is one of 12 football coaches in Kentucky to history to have 300 or more wins, and won two state titles at Johnson Central.

