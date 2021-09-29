Advertisement

Three injured in shooting, suspect arrested

West Virginia State Police have arrested a man they say shot and injured three people Tuesday.
West Virginia State Police have arrested a man they say shot and injured three people Tuesday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:57 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have arrested a man they say shot and injured three people.

Robert Roberts is charged with three counts of malicious wounding.

Troopers say he fired multiple rounds from a gun Tuesday evening, hitting three people.

It happened on Swanson Lane in Kenova, Wayne County.

The victims are being treated for their injuries in the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango.
Roughly 150 kids at house party, police investigating
West Virginia State Police said Jack May, 80, was found dead near his hunting camper.
Body found in wooded area being investigated as suspicious
Hit and run kills Shanna Bracken, 44, of Otway.
‘She didn’t deserve to die that way’: Police searching for person who hit and killed woman in Pike County
Tyler Leach, 22, of Charleston has an active circuit court capias in Kanawha County.
Deputies searching for man who led law enforcement on chase
Long-time Johnson Central Football Coach dies

Latest News

He was last seen on the Beckley Bike trail near Rent-a-Center on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.
Authorities look for escaped inmate
Charleston celebrates chefs with culinary showcase
Charleston celebrates chefs with culinary showcase
GWHS win 74th Majorette and Band Festival
GWHS win 74th Majorette and Band Festival
Charleston baseball team unveils new name
Charleston baseball team unveils new name