Three injured in shooting, suspect arrested

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have arrested a man they say shot and injured three people.

Robert Roberts is charged with three counts of malicious wounding.

Troopers say he fired multiple rounds from a gun Tuesday evening, hitting three people.

It happened on Swanson Lane in Kenova, Wayne County.

The victims are being treated for their injuries in the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

