HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There are good reasons why September is often the best month of the year weather-wise. Take the lower humidity and blue skies of early fall. Now add in the soothing breezes that bathe the region. Finally there is the lack of rain often fostered by Atlantic Ocean hurricanes that rob our region on moisture when those storms avoid Appalachia. Such a quiet and nice pattern has taken shape as we end the week and it has earned the designation of a Top 10 spree.

Thursday and Friday will dawn with cool, foggy conditions as temperatures settle back into the upper 40s and low 50s. Then quickly bright sunshine with a baby blue sky will take hold sending temperatures into the 60s by school recess and 70s in the afternoon.

By Saturday a warmer and more humid southerly flow will kick in so some patchy clouds will begin to cross the sky. Highs will make the low and mid 80s in time for the Old Fashioned Days parade in Greenup.

Sunday’s weather will feature the arrival of the first shower pattern of October as a few bands of rain threaten the region. Timing these showers will be dicey since areas east will try to fight off rain while areas west see some rain as early as the morning hours. Sunday’s high will tail back into the low and mid 70s with clouds and rain the key determining factor.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.