Braxton County Schools selected for nationwide ‘Learning 2025′ initiative to transform education

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Braxton County Schools is one of 106 districts nationwide that has been selected to adopt the Learning 2025 initiative brought forth by the School Superintendents Association (AASA).

“It’s more than just about digital. It’s also about all those skills and knowledge that children will need to be successful like problem solving, collaboration, how to work in groups,” Braxton County Superintendent Kathy Hypes said. “In the workforce, that’s what we are doing: researching, working together (and) collaborating.”

Learning 2025 is a network of systems and a collaborative effort from districts involved that help advance student-centered, equity-focused, future-driven education.

“Serving as a demonstration site by participating in this initiative is an honor for Braxton County Schools,” Hypes said. “We look forward to working with other school districts from across the country to learn more about their strategic improvement efforts. In addition, our staff will be able to network with peers nationwide, and share strategic ideas and winning solutions in our collective effort to strengthen our communities and raise student outcomes.”

“Our goal is to galvanize and synergize thought leaders from all sectors to emerge from the pandemic in better shape than they were before,” said Daniel A. Domenech, executive director of the AASA. “This initiative will ensure that educators are empowered and equipped to meet whole learners’ needs by personalizing and customizing instruction involving students in designing their own learning and coordinating resources to support ALL children’s overall growth and well-being.”

The initiative will help Braxton County create a customized action plan tailored to meet their district needs, a dashboard to track their district’s progress and provide data to community stakeholders and network and collaborate with other school districts to help adopt new policies into their teaching.

“We selected Braxton County because we think there’s a culture here that really values their children. We think you have a beautiful geographic area but you’re struggling economically,” said Dr. Bill Dagget, founder of Success Practices Network (SPN) and International Center for Leadership in Education. “You’re struggling economically because we have to figure a better way to prepare today’s kids for the change in workplace and society that they’re going to enter.”

Dagget spoke to teachers on Wednesday about the program, saying it’s important to identify advancing skills kids need and drive them into the curriculum.

“That workplace and society is fundamentally going to be changed by events and technologies, and what we can do is move you from having high poverty, to truly a middle-class county,” Dagget told WSAZ. “This begins by finding the educators who are willing to try and make a change.”

Dagget said the American Education System is focused on getting “kids ready for the next grade, the next test and next level of education, assuming that those skills are the skills they’ll use once they leave school, and some of them are basic academics (which are) essential, but they’re not adequate.”

AASA and Dagget’s organization, SPN, are going to work with the district to identify the most successful innovative ways to teach students and allow Braxton County to pick the practices they feel best fits their community.

“We think the innovative practices become successful because they motivate kids, to motivate kids, you have to have curriculum relevant. Today’s kids are different than the twentieth century kids, we think, by bringing those innovative practices. It will indeed to begin to have kids more engaged, more excited about learning and therefore improve academic performance across the board for you.”

“The resources aren’t really a concern. The biggest benefit we will gain from this is that exposure to other districts across America,” Hypes said. “We will have access to work with other districts, school systems, across America, work with peers and colleagues and just look at some of the best practices that they have that we might be able to implement here and they will also learn from us, some of our best practices. It’s more about all of us working together.”

Preston and Taylor counties are the other counties in West Virginia that have been accepted into the program.

