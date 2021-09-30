The Butler didn’t do it....score that is

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall soccer team held Butler scoreless for 90 minutes to get their fifth win of the year with the final score 2-0. Pedro Dolabella had both goals for the Herd with the first one coming in the 22nd minute and the other happening in the 76th minute. Marshall had 11 shots total and six shots on goal while the Bulldogs managed 9 and four respectively.

“Neither team was quite dynamic today,” coach Grassie said. “It was lacking a little bit of precision at times. Obviously, I think we are the better team and at times we were able to move the ball around. But even then it wasn’t as precise as we would like it to be.

“We were able to get our possession game going and all the great moments we had with the series of passes before we went in. The bad moments we had, we were just trying to bomb it forward and trying to get in. Overall, a good performance. It’s nice to see the goals coming. We learned from the match against Kentucky and how to break down an organized defense and did a better job tonight.”

The Herd improves to 5-1-3 so far this season and they begin a string of two straight road games against Conference USA teams. They play at ODU on Sunday October 3rd while they take on FAU on Saturday October 9th.

Their next home game is Saturday October 16th when they host UAB.

Here’s the highlights and post match reaction from Pedro Dolabella and head coach Chris Grassie.

