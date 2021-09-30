Charleston mayor unveils ARP spending plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin on Wednesday unveiled some big plans when it comes to the spending of the city’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) allocation.

The mayor outlined the plan at an ARP Advisory Committee meeting Wednesday night.

About $36 million would be broken into three major buckets -- economic recovery, healthy and safe communities, and investing in the city’s future.

Examples of projects could include new business incentives, tourism incentives, festivals, vaccination and testing supplies, eviction relief -- even turfing fields, and pool upgrades.

More than 250 emails from citizens were submitted to help in the decision-making process.

For more information about applications that will receive ARP funding, you can find them on the city’s website here.

