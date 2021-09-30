Advertisement

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta set to make big return in 2022

The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta is making a return to Charleston in 2022.
The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta is making a return to Charleston in 2022.(Laura Bowen)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta is making a return to Charleston in 2022.

The event will be held July 1-4, according to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

The Regatta was last held in 2009. The event would bring thousands of people to Kanawha Boulevard each year.

The end-of-the-summer festival was held from 1971 to 2009.

The event evolved over the years, eventually becoming a 10-day festival centered around Charleston’s downtown area. It also brought dozens of boats into the city and several sternwheelers that would dock along the Kanawha River.

More details are expected to be released during Live on the Levee Friday night.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter killed in crash
Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies searched for a missing four-year-old girl on Wednesday morning.
Missing toddler found safe by neighbor
A man from Huntington is charged with shooting three people from Michigan.
Three injured in shooting, suspect arrested
He was last seen on the Beckley Bike trail near Rent-a-Center on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.
Authorities look for escaped inmate
West Virginia State Police said Jack May, 80, was found dead near his hunting camper.
Body found in wooded area being investigated as suspicious

Latest News

First responders are on the scene Thursday afternoon of an accident in St. Albans involving a...
Crews on scene of crash involving police cruiser
Bill would ban abortions in Ohio in event of high court ruling
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 2,510 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths
Long-awaited city skate park opens
Long-awaited city skate park opens