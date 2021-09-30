Charleston Sternwheel Regatta set to make big return in 2022

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta is making a return to Charleston in 2022.

The event will be held July 1-4, according to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

The Regatta was last held in 2009. The event would bring thousands of people to Kanawha Boulevard each year.

The end-of-the-summer festival was held from 1971 to 2009.

The event evolved over the years, eventually becoming a 10-day festival centered around Charleston’s downtown area. It also brought dozens of boats into the city and several sternwheelers that would dock along the Kanawha River.

More details are expected to be released during Live on the Levee Friday night.

