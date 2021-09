CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Charleston’s very first skatepark is opening Thursday.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and skateboarding advocate Ben Barkey joined Taylor on Studio 3 for a first look.

The skatepark is located under the bridge near Magic Island.

It opens Thursday at 4:30 for beginners and seasoned skaters.

