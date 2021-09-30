Advertisement

Churchill Downs Incorporated announces new entertainment venue

Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced Thursday plans to open a new historical racing machine (“HRM”) entertainment venue, Derby City Gaming Downtown, in Louisville, Kentucky.(Churchill Downs Incorporated)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - Plans to open a new historical racing machine entertainment venue in Louisville, Kentucky was announced Thursday by Churchill Downs Incorporated.

The 43,000-square-foot entertainment venue will be located at 140 South 4th Street, at the corner of South 4th and West Market, diagonal to the Kentucky International Convention Center.

According to a release Thursday, Derby City Gaming Downtown will initially include 500 HRMs, a fresh-air gaming area and over 200 onsite parking spaces. The new entertainment venue will provide guests three unique bar concepts: a main-level sports bar with a stage for music and live entertainment, a bourbon library and an wine and charcuterie lounge.

A retail and merchandise store will be located on the street level where guests can shop for Kentucky Derby-themed merchandise.

Construction on Derby City Gaming Downtown will begin later this year with an anticipated opening date in early 2023.

The investment in the new entertainment venue will create 450 jobs for the local economy, including 350 construction jobs and more than 100 new permanent jobs.

CDI also announced a pledge of $1 million to the West End Opportunity Partnership (the “Partnership”), a collaborative community-led initiative that will finance projects to kick start economic development and quality of life improvements in a district comprised of nine West End neighborhoods.

