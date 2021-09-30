College scholarships, other prizes given away in W.Va. vaccination sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A student at George Washington High School was given a full-ride college scholarship Thursday through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2″ Vaccination Sweepstakes.

The full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, includes room and board, tuition, and books.

The prize is valued at over $100,000.

Ashlee Wilcher was joined by her parents, principals, classmates, and other county education leaders for the presentation ceremony. Wilcher is among five college scholarship winners this week.

Chase Donaldson of Summersville and Angela Watts of Cross Lanes were also drawn as scholarship winners through the “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes.

Two more scholarship winners, as well as winner of a 2021 Corvette, will be revealed later today.

Thursday marks the fifth of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”

“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – SEPT. 30, 2021

Full Ride College Scholarship Winners Chase Donaldson, Summersville Angela Watts, Cross Lanes Ashlee Wilcher, South Charleston [TO BE ANNOUNCED] [TO BE ANNOUNCED]

2021 Corvette Winner [TO BE ANNOUNCED]

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner Sandra Adkins, Ripley

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner Ines Frazier, Kenova

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners Sharon Heslep, Princeton Andrew Koontz, Wheeling

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners Sherrie Browning, Stirrat Marsha Isaacs, Branchland

Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Winners Natasha Barker, Princeton Donna Hoffer, Scott Depot

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners Mike Adams, Nitro Debra Boyd, Fairmont Ralph Post, Volga

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners Connie Dorsey, Sissonville Judy Learmonth, Fayetteville Jamie Parker, Alderson

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners Mary Kay Bartolovich, Moundsville Dina Criniti, South Charleston Anjelik Farley, Charleston Victoria Slaven, Millwood Pamela Thistlethwaite, South Charleston

