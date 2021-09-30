COVID-19 W.Va. | 28 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 30, 2021, there are currently 13,736 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 28 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,670 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Logan County, a 50-year old male from Logan County, a 72-year old male from Brooke County, a 75-year old male from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Morgan County, a 52-year old male from Harrison County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Harrison County, an 82-year old female from Jefferson County, a 73-year old male from Calhoun County, a 51-year old male from Wetzel County, an 80-year old female from Morgan County, a 51-year old female from Tyler County, a 62-year old female from Hampshire County, a 95-year old male from Morgan County, a 46-year old male from Wetzel County, a 76-year old female from Nicholas County, a 94-year old male from Monroe County, a 78-year old female from Jackson County, a 71-year old female from Mason County, a 74-year old male from Mingo County, and a 76-year old female from Wetzel County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is an 86-year old female from Wayne County.

The total number of cases reported in the state of West Virginia is 240,459 and there are 3,353 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant, Selta

31 counties are color-coded as red on the County Alert System map.

972 West Virginians are in the hospital battling COVID symptoms, 281 are in the ICU and 188 are currently on a ventilator.

Of the eligible population, 64 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 56 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

223,053 have recovered from COVID-19 complications in the state.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (106), Berkeley (774), Boone (206), Braxton (144), Brooke (89), Cabell (766), Calhoun (32), Clay (38), Doddridge (65), Fayette (300), Gilmer (35), Grant (105), Greenbrier (296), Hampshire (153), Hancock (236), Hardy (83), Harrison (773), Jackson (257), Jefferson (298), Kanawha (1,070), Lewis (195), Lincoln (144), Logan (303), Marion (590), Marshall (222), Mason (181), McDowell (231), Mercer (562), Mineral (277), Mingo (277), Monongalia (346), Monroe (68), Morgan (94), Nicholas (205), Ohio (197), Pendleton (36), Pleasants (70), Pocahontas (33), Preston (365), Putnam (471), Raleigh (542), Randolph (102), Ritchie (102), Roane (146), Summers (102), Taylor (135), Tucker (30), Tyler (108), Upshur (209), Wayne (414), Webster (47), Wetzel (149), Wirt (64), Wood (722), Wyoming (171). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

