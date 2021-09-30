Crash involving school bus and another vehicle

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The scene of the crash involving a school bus has been cleared.

A Sissonville firefighter told WSAZ that the accident happened when a pickup truck hit the back of a school bus.

The firefighter called it a low-impact crash.

No injuries reported.

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus.

It happened at 7:12 a.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of Sissonville Dr. in Sissonville.

The crash involves a school bus and another vehicle in the northbound lanes near Sissonville High School.

According to emergency dispatchers, children were on the bus.

No word on possible injuries.

