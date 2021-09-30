Advertisement

Crash involving school bus and another vehicle

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The scene of the crash involving a school bus has been cleared.

A Sissonville firefighter told WSAZ that the accident happened when a pickup truck hit the back of a school bus.

The firefighter called it a low-impact crash.

No injuries reported.

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus.

It happened at 7:12 a.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of Sissonville Dr. in Sissonville.

The crash involves a school bus and another vehicle in the northbound lanes near Sissonville High School.

According to emergency dispatchers, children were on the bus.

No word on possible injuries.

A WSAZ crew is on scene gathering information.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter killed in crash
Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies searched for a missing four-year-old girl on Wednesday morning.
Missing toddler found safe by neighbor
A man from Huntington is charged with shooting three people from Michigan.
Three injured in shooting, suspect arrested
He was last seen on the Beckley Bike trail near Rent-a-Center on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.
Authorities look for escaped inmate
West Virginia State Police said Jack May, 80, was found dead near his hunting camper.
Body found in wooded area being investigated as suspicious

Latest News

A tractor-trailer fire has caused delays on the Buffalo Bridge Thursday.
Tractor-trailer fire blocks southbound lanes of Buffalo Bridge
Marshall expected to narrow field for next president
Marshall expected to narrow field for next president
Charter School Public Comment meeting Thursday
Charter School Public Comment meeting Thursday
Man arrested in Mingo Co. on Wayne Co. warrant
Man arrested in Mingo Co. on Wayne Co. warrant