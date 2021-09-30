Advertisement

Officer sent to the hospital after St. Albans crash

First responders are on the scene Thursday afternoon of an accident in St. Albans involving a...
First responders are on the scene Thursday afternoon of an accident in St. Albans involving a police cruiser.(WSAZ/Tori Yorgey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An accident Thursday afternoon involving a St. Albans Police Department cruiser sent an officer to the hospital, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said.

There’s no word on the officer’s condition at this time.

The accident was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of MacCorkle Avenue near the McDonald’s, according to Metro 911.

Deputies say the accident happened after a traffic stop that ended up with a pursuit in the Ordinance Park area. The suspect ended up getting away.

A Jeep Cherokee also was involved in the accident.

Deputies say both drivers were alert when first responders arrived.

We have a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

