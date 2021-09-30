Officer sent to the hospital after St. Albans crash

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An accident Thursday afternoon involving a St. Albans Police Department cruiser sent an officer to the hospital, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said.

There’s no word on the officer’s condition at this time.

The accident was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of MacCorkle Avenue near the McDonald’s, according to Metro 911.

Deputies say the accident happened after a traffic stop that ended up with a pursuit in the Ordinance Park area. The suspect ended up getting away.

A Jeep Cherokee also was involved in the accident.

Deputies say both drivers were alert when first responders arrived.

