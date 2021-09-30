Advertisement

Deep brain stimulation may ease opioid addiction when other treatments fail

By NBC News
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (NBC News) - As James Fisher awaited an experimental brain surgery he underwent recently, he wondered whether it will be the treatment that finally helps him get his addiction under control.

The tiny electrodes surgeons implanted in the reward center of his brain are designed to carry electrical stimulation that could, in theory, help drown out the constant craving he feels for benzodiazepines, his drug of choice.

Fisher, 36, who lives in West Virginia, is the third patient enrolled in a clinical trial being conducted at West Virginia University’s Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute. To be included in the study, which uses a technique called deep brain stimulation, patients must have gone through numerous rehabilitation efforts that didn’t work and suffered multiple overdoses.

At first, Fisher, an addict since high school, easily found doctors willing to write prescriptions for his social anxiety. When that stopped working, he began buying from friends and eventually started stealing from strangers to get the money to pay for drugs. Initially it was just “benzos,” but later he moved on to prescription opioids and then heroin.

To see the entire story, tap here.

