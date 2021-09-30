First Warning Forecast | Beautiful weather caps off week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It is hard to beat the wonderful stretch of weather seen this week, and the next couple of days will continue the trend. Dry weather lasts through Saturday, then rain chances return and stay in the forecast for several days as a much more unsettled weather pattern takes hold. Meanwhile, temperatures rise back to the 80s on Saturday before leveling out in the 70s next week due to the rain.

Despite some passing high clouds, Thursday evening stays mostly clear and dry as temperatures quickly fall to the mid 50s by midnight.

Overnight will be mainly clear and calm with areas of fog. Low temperatures fall to the upper 40s.

On Friday, expect a good deal of sunshine once any fog and low clouds lift by late-morning. High temperatures remain seasonably warm in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday stays dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures rise back to the low 80s.

Clouds increase on Sunday with passing showers at times. High temperatures drop to the mid 70s.

Monday looks to be the most active day of the week ahead as showers and a few thunderstorms will be common. This will keep afternoon temperatures in the low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Daily rain chances continue Tuesday through Thursday under a partly cloudy sky, though some dry hours are expected each day. Afternoon high temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s, but morning lows will not be nearly as chilly, hovering near 60 degrees.

