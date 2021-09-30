Friends, family celebrate Catlettsburg woman’s performance on ‘The Voice’

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Family and friends are ecstatic over a local woman’s highly praised performance on NBC’s ‘The Voice,’ which aired Monday night.

Holly Forbes, who’s from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, got a four-chair turn while singing “Rocketman.” Her performance even caused coach Ariana Grande to tear up.

Holly and dozens of friends and family members took in the episode at a watch party in Ashland.

The show was shot in June, and Holly had to keep how well she did a secret.

Her sister Erika Forbes says it was a euphoric moment watching her sister nail it in front of a national audience.

“We were hoping she’d get some chair turns, and we thought they would really love her, because we love her,” Erika said, “but we didn’t expect them to love her that much. We were shocked when they all turned around right at the very beginning of the song. We were thrilled.”

“It was very heartwarming,” Holly’s friend Faith Fountain said. “It was so exciting to have her in the room and have her see that. It was really, really great. I’m just so proud of her for that.”

“We were jumping up and down, hugging, crying, the whole deal,” Erika said.

Holly has been doing gigs around the Tri-State for years.

“She has a full-time job and two kids, so I think she has considerably less time than she did before, but she plays shows as often as she can,” Erika said.

Since her appearance on the show Monday, videos of her performance have gotten millions of views on social media.

“People are sharing it all over the country,” Erika said. “She’s overwhelmed with friend requests and posts and messages.”

In a Facebook post, Holly wrote “Getting the coaches’ chairs to turn really represented everything I’ve been working toward. It proved to me that working hard at something every day can lead you as far as you want to go.”

“She’s worked for years to get better constantly,” Erika said. “This is a huge deal for her, kind of what her whole music career has been building up to.”

In the episode that aired Tuesday night, Holly chose Kelly Clarkson to be her coach.

You can watch Holly’s journey on ‘The Voice’ on WSAZ NewsChannel 3.

