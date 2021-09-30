Girl Scouts begin selling candy, nuts and magazines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You may be familiar with the popular Girl Scout Cookies in the spring, but have you heard of Dulce Daises, Peanut Butter Penguins or Mint Trefoils?

These are just a few of the tasty options the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond are selling as part of this year’s Fall Product Program.

“If you’ve had a Girl Scout Cookie, you know how delicious Girl Scout products are,” said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.

“They are great and make perfect gifts for friends and family. And all the while, you’re supporting Girl Scouts to help them learn goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and people skills.”

The Fall Product Program launches online Sept. 30 with an assortment of nuts and candy, such as: everything seasoned cashews, pecan supremes, chocolate covered almonds, dark chocolate sea salt caramels, granola cluster breakfast blend trail mix, honey BBQ snack mix, GORP trail mix (good ol’ raisins and peanuts) and so much more.

The sale also includes magazine subscriptions, like Vogue, Bon Appetit, Better Homes & Gardens and more.

Girl Scouts are selling these products through their online storefronts. Contact your local Girl Scout to place your order for candy, nuts and magazines. You can also purchase directly from the council by emailing nutsandcandy@bdgsc.org.

