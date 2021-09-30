Health department facing contact tracing issues in Putnam County Schools

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County health officials are struggling to contact trace in Putnam County Schools, after the district’s new mask policy went into effect Tuesday afternoon which does away seating charts.

Cindy Farley with the Putnam County Health Board says under the current mask policy, the health department is responsible for all contact tracing and quarantine notifications. She says without seating charts, the health department is not getting the information they need about students possibly exposed to COVID.

“We need to know where the child was, who were the people around that child within six feet,” Farley said. “Yesterday, we weren’t successful in getting very much of the information that we needed, so we’re continuing to work with the school on that.”

Rob Cunningham, president of Putnam County’s Board of Education, said by law, they are providing the health department all the information needed to identify close contacts.

“Any time we learn of a positive, we absolutely notify the health department,” Cunningham said. “A year and a half ago when all this started, we didn’t have seating charts and the health department was calling the parent and interviewing the parent and getting the information from the parent concerning where the infected student was sitting and who they were associated with.”

Cunningham said the board of education’s biggest reason to chose not to require seating charts is for the benefit of students.

“Our not having seating charts does not prevent them from doing their job. It’s actually enhancing the educational experience that we’re providing for our students,” Cunningham said.

The health department believes time is key when it comes to protecting the health of students. Farley says if the school does not provide information to identify close contacts, they’ll look into alternative quarantining methods.

“It would be horrible, but our only option could be if we had to would be to quarantine the entire class,” Farley said.

Cunningham believes the health department should not be allowed to quarantine an entire class.

“An action like arbitrarily quarantining a whole class would be completely outside of at least my understanding of the DHHR’s quarantine practices,” Cunningham said.

According to WVDE’s school guidelines, for schools where masks are not required, like in Putnam County, seating charts are supposed to be reviewed to avoid quarantining an entire classroom.

“We just need to work with the board of education to be able to get the correct information,” Farley said.

Cunningham said the school district does not plan to change the policy or start keeping seating charts.

WSAZ reached out to superintendent John Hudson but he did not get back to us as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

