Heroin, money seized during bust

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A narcotics search warrant at a home along Chesterfield Avenue in Huntington netted 270 grams of suspected heroin, $5,835, digital scales and a firearm.

The search warrant was conducted Thursday just after 6 a.m.

The Huntington Violent Crime Task Force assisted the Huntington Police Department SWAT team.

The following people were arrested:

Janiah Hawkins, 22, 2600 block of Chesterfield Avenue, originally from Michigan - possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Arzellius Lillo Arterrio Elerson “Zell”, 31, of Detroit, Michigan - possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, prohibited person with a firearm

Demetrius Williams, 33, of Detroit, Michigan - possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

