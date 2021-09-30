Advertisement

Heroin, money seized during bust

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A narcotics search warrant at a home along Chesterfield Avenue in Huntington netted 270 grams of suspected heroin, $5,835, digital scales and a firearm.

The search warrant was conducted Thursday just after 6 a.m.

The Huntington Violent Crime Task Force assisted the Huntington Police Department SWAT team.

The following people were arrested:

  • Janiah Hawkins, 22, 2600 block of Chesterfield Avenue, originally from Michigan - possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
  • Arzellius Lillo Arterrio Elerson “Zell”, 31, of Detroit, Michigan - possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, prohibited person with a firearm
  • Demetrius Williams, 33, of Detroit, Michigan - possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

