Advertisement

HHS receiver reacts to great catch against Capital

By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High’s Noah Waynick is one of the many reasons they are the top team in West Virginia high school football. There’s very little argument that the catch he made against Capital last Friday night is the top catch of the year so far. It happened in the second half as the Highlanders were en route to scoring 30 straight points and getting their fifth win of the year.

Here’s Noah and his quarterback Gavin Lochow talking about the incredible catch.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police said Jack May, 80, was found dead near his hunting camper.
Body found in wooded area being investigated as suspicious
Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango.
Roughly 150 kids at house party, police investigating
Mother and daughter killed in crash
He was last seen on the Beckley Bike trail near Rent-a-Center on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.
Authorities look for escaped inmate
A man from Huntington is charged with shooting three people from Michigan.
Three injured in shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

The senior wide receiver had a fantastic one handed catch against Capital last Friday night.
NOAH WAYNICK
New logo and uniform debuts Tuesday night in Charleston.
New baseball brand debuts in Charleston
It happened Monday night between games of a double header.
Charleston baseball team unveils new name
New baseball brand debuts in Charleston
New baseball brand debuts in Charleston