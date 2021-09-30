Advertisement

Infant thrown from Louisiana bridge identified by coroner; funeral set

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of them was found dead, while another was injured and taken to the hospital.(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen and Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) — The Shreveport child who died when he was thrown from a bridge into Cross Lake has been identified.

Late Wednesday, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the 10-month-old as Joshua Black, KSLA reported.

The infant is one of two children that authorities say were thrown off the bridge last Friday by their mother. Joshua’s 5-year-old brother was rescued from the water and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Ureka Rochelle Black, 32, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where she’s been held since Monday. She faces one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to booking records. No bond has been set.

Funeral services for Joshua Black will be held at 12 p.m. CT Oct. 9 at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Shreveport. Visitation will be held a day earlier from 1 to 8 p.m. at Good Samaritan Funeral Home.

Ureka Rochelle Black, 32, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where she's been since Monday.
Ureka Rochelle Black, 32, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where she’s been since Monday. (CPSO)

