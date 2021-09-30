Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Deputy dies after battling COVID-19 for a month

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Wednesday evening, 50-year-old Boyd Blake passed away with COVID-19. He had been battling the illness in the hospital for more than a month.

“We’ll have some trying times in the next few days as we prepare for a funeral and to say our last goodbyes to our colleague,” said Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless as he fought back tears. “We just honor his memory by continuing to do the work that we’ve done and the job he would expect us to do.”

Deputy Blake joined the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in 2001. He had previously served as Chief of Police at the Proctorville Police Department. He leaves a legacy of 25 years in law enforcement.

“He always had my back. He was always the life of the party and he was a good family man,” said Sheriff’s Deputy Daren Hamlin.

His friends and co-workers say he was well-respected in the community and by those who stood by his side in the line of duty. There was just one thing that made him unique at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

“He was a Michigan fan,” said Sheriff Lawless with a laugh. Most of his co-workers are die hard Ohio State fans and it made for some fun bantering back and forth every fall.

“For 364 days a year, we were closer than family. As close as you can be,” said retired Sgt. Randy Goodall. “But on the third Saturday in November, we went at it. We went at it tooth and nail.”

His friends will miss those times and the community he served will miss his professionalism on the job. On Wednesday evening, several local law enforcement agencies teamed up to escort his remains back to Ironton.

“The amount of respect that the community showed yesterday when we were doing the escort was just unbelievable. His mother was very proud of that,” said Deputy Hamlin.

Those who remain at the Sheriff’s Office say they will rely on each other to get through this tough time.

“He was an all-around great person. He really enjoyed his work, and I know he’s still cheering for the blue. He’s going to be very well missed around here,” Goodall said.

