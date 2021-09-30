Advertisement

Long-awaited city skate park opens

The park features ramps and other equipment that skaters of any level can enjoy.
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday afternoon, the Charleston skate park officially opened to the public. The plans for the skate park were approved last October.

Mayor Amy Goodwin says some Charleston citizens have been waiting on the park for decades.

“I’ve been to council meetings. I’ve written letters to the editor, but finally we got a council and a mayor that wanted to make something happen,” said Ben Barkey, a skating enthusiast.

The park features ramps and other equipment that skaters of any level can enjoy. Barkey says he hopes it inspires kids who don’t play traditional sports like baseball and basketball.

The park is in a busy part of the city and it lies directly beneath Interstate 64. Because of the heavy traffic, city officials say safety is paramount.

“Not only is this area patrolled constantly by our Charleston CPD, we also have a fence, a locked perimeter around,” Goodwin said.

The park also has multiple cameras, and Goodwin says CPD officers will be monitoring them.

Even if you’re not a skater, Goodwin says this can still be a space for people to hang out and have safe fun.

