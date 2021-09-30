Advertisement

Looking at the impacts of the infrastructure bill on our region

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As Congress works to reconcile budget negotiations and avoid a shutdown, they are set to vote on $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal.

If the House passes the bill and President Joe Biden signs off, our region would get a big financial boost to fund construction projects for bridges and roadways.

Based on formula funding alone, West Virginia would expect to receive $3.0 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $506 million for bridge replacement and repairs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act during five years.

In West Virginia, a hot-button issue has been access to broadband. Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, West Virginia will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the at least 258,000 West Virginians who currently lack it.

And, under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, 543,000 or 31% of people in West Virginia will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.

The House needs to reach a simple majority of 218 votes for it to pass. It then would head to President Joe Biden’s desk for a final signature of approval.

To find out Kentucky and Ohio would benefit, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter killed in crash
Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies searched for a missing four-year-old girl on Wednesday morning.
Missing toddler found safe by neighbor
A man from Huntington is charged with shooting three people from Michigan.
Three injured in shooting, suspect arrested
He was last seen on the Beckley Bike trail near Rent-a-Center on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.
Authorities look for escaped inmate
West Virginia State Police said Jack May, 80, was found dead near his hunting camper.
Body found in wooded area being investigated as suspicious

Latest News

Sheriff's Deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Deputy dies after battling COVID-19 for a month
Contact tracing issues in Putnam County Schools
Health department facing contact tracing issues in Putnam County Schools
Sheriff's Deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Sheriff's Deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
The House of Delegates Redistricting Committee released six congressional map proposals on...
First West Virginia redistricting maps released