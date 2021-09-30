Looking at the impacts of the infrastructure bill on our region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As Congress works to reconcile budget negotiations and avoid a shutdown, they are set to vote on $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal.

If the House passes the bill and President Joe Biden signs off, our region would get a big financial boost to fund construction projects for bridges and roadways.

Based on formula funding alone, West Virginia would expect to receive $3.0 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $506 million for bridge replacement and repairs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act during five years.

In West Virginia, a hot-button issue has been access to broadband. Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, West Virginia will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the at least 258,000 West Virginians who currently lack it.

And, under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, 543,000 or 31% of people in West Virginia will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.

The House needs to reach a simple majority of 218 votes for it to pass. It then would head to President Joe Biden’s desk for a final signature of approval.

To find out Kentucky and Ohio would benefit, click here.

