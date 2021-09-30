Advertisement

Man arrested in Mingo County on felony warrants

Mingo County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man with felony warrants out of Wayne County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, Steven Puckett was wanted for Felony Fleeing and Probation Revocation.

Sheriff Thompson says Puckett was on probation for a drug conviction related to a drug investigation in 2019 by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. Deputies found 85 grams of meth, other drugs, and a hand gun in the investigation.

