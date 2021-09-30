Marshall University names five presidential finalists

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following a national search, Marshall University’s Board of Governors has selected five finalists in the hunt for the university’s 38th president.

The presidential finalists are, in alphabetical order: Bernard Arulanandam, vice president for research, economic development, and knowledge enterprise, The University of Texas at San Antonio; Bret Danilowicz, provost and vice president for academic affairs, Florida Atlantic University; Robyn Hannigan, provost, Clarkson University; Kathy Johnson, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI); and Brad D. Smith, co-founder, Wing 2 Wing Foundation.

Each finalist will visit the Huntington and South Charleston campuses Oct. 11-19 to meet with members of the university community.

“After a great deal of deliberation, the search committee narrowed the field and conducted face-to-face interviews with an extraordinarily diverse pool of 16 semi-finalists. From those interviews, we selected the five finalists announced today. I look forward to welcoming them to campus in a couple of weeks,” Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell said.

The open meetings will be broadcast online at www.marshall.edu/it/livestream for the convenience of those unable to attend in person.

Community receptions will be held on both the South Charleston and Huntington campuses for each candidate and will be open to the public. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend these open receptions to meet the candidates. The schedule of community receptions and links to submit feedback about the candidate visits will be available on the presidential search website.

Questions and comments can also be e-mailed to presidential-search@marshall.edu.

According to Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell, who also chairs the search committee, the finalists were selected following a competitive search process.

the Board of Governors is expected to make its final selection at the regularly scheduled board meeting Oct. 28.

According to Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell, more than 400 members of the Marshall community attended at least one of the 24 listening sessions held to solicit input about what the university needs in its next president. He said 40 nominations and 54 feedback/comment forms were received through the presidential search website.

Community members can continue to submit comments and suggestions through the website feedback form or by e-mailing presidential-search@marshall.edu through the end of the search.

