Masking and contact tracing discussed at Board of Health meeting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several parents showed up Wednesday at a Putnam County Board of Health meeting to discuss masking and contact tracing.

This comes after parents were confused during the most recent Putnam County Board of Education meeting which established guidelines for their new mask policy. The district’s universal mask policy states that face coverings will remain optional unless 25% of students in a high school test positive, and 15% for middle and elementary schools. According to the policy, even without masks, contact tracing will no longer take place and seating charts will not be kept.

However, health board members clarified during their meeting on Wednesday that they must continue to contract tracing and quarantine because of state code.

The seating charts are vital for contact tracers. Up until now, they were sent to the health department to help them determine who needed to be quarantined after a positive case was identified.

The health department said if they don’t receive these seating charts, they’ll have to look at alternative quarantining methods -- which could result in a whole class being quarantined.

