National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Suicide is one of the biggest preventable public health crises of our time. The number one cause of suicide is depression, a treatable condition affecting 264-million people worldwide.

Dr. Kelly Posner and Dr. Keita Franklin of the Columbia Lighthouse Project joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share the latest statistics across the country and across the globe, including the suicide rates for veterans and first responders.

