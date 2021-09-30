National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Suicide is one of the biggest preventable public health crises of our time. The number one cause of suicide is depression, a treatable condition affecting 264-million people worldwide.
Dr. Kelly Posner and Dr. Keita Franklin of the Columbia Lighthouse Project joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share the latest statistics across the country and across the globe, including the suicide rates for veterans and first responders.
