Tractor-trailer fire blocks southbound lanes of Buffalo Bridge

A tractor-trailer fire has caused delays on the Buffalo Bridge Thursday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire Thursday.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire is causing traffic delays near and on the Buffalo Bridge.

The southbound lanes of US-35 at WV 869 are currently blocked.

No injuries have been reported.

Dispatchers say a wrecker is on the way to clear the scene.

