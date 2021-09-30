Tractor-trailer fire blocks southbound lanes of Buffalo Bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire Thursday.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire is causing traffic delays near and on the Buffalo Bridge.

The southbound lanes of US-35 at WV 869 are currently blocked.

No injuries have been reported.

Dispatchers say a wrecker is on the way to clear the scene.

