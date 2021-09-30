Tractor-trailer fire blocks southbound lanes of Buffalo Bridge
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire Thursday.
Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire is causing traffic delays near and on the Buffalo Bridge.
The southbound lanes of US-35 at WV 869 are currently blocked.
No injuries have been reported.
Dispatchers say a wrecker is on the way to clear the scene.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.