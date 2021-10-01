ARC, Louisa-based treatment facility organization, announces additional treatment services

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) plans to open additional services at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.

Initially, ARC, the Louisa-based treatment organization, announced the company planned to buy the former OLBH property to open a residential treatment facility.

On Friday, the company announced it would add a 40-bed psychiatric and 24-bed chemical dependency facility to the OLBH property.

“Eastern Kentucky has been hit hard the last several decades with addiction. To be able to put something so close to the epicenter to where the problems started is crucial,” Brown said. “We know that when someone needs help, they need it right away. Sometimes that’s in a psychiatric center or a detox center. We’re excited about this project because it gives people immediate access to services.”

Following OLBH’s closure last year, 1,500 jobs were impacted, but the potential purchase by ARC could bring up to 300 jobs to Greenup County.

“We’re going to be hiring physicians, nurses, lab managers, billers, and accountants and maintenance supervisors -- all kind of different positions,” Brown said. “It’s not also an opportunity for the local community, but also we will provide our crisis to care on the campus.”

The project is expected to take 12 to 18 months of development before it opens.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.