Church fire ruled arson by Fire Marshal

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office has ruled a fire at a church earlier this week arson.

On Wednesday, investigators responded to the Harrison area of Clay County after two church fires were reported within one mile of one another.

According to officials, the fires happened within one hour of each other.

After investigating both scenes, the Fire Marshal’s Office determined the second fire at Flat Fork Baptist Church was ‘incendiary in cause.’

The first fire at People’s Community Church has been ruled undetermined.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking anyone with information to call the arson hotline at 800-233-3473.

