Commissioners change law regarding gun sales

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County commissioners voted Thursday to change a law regarding gun sales.

With the new ordinance, gun shops do not have to have a 300-foot minimum between them and homes, churches or schools.

The move comes after a controversial few months surrounding Valley Outdoors, a gun shop in Teays Valley that was built and running within 300 feet of a daycare and several homes.

“The fact of the matter is, is tonight’s not about Valley Outdoors, it really isn’t,” said Glenn Yeager, owner of Valley Outdoors. “Tonight was about future growth, future people that hopefully they’re not in the same predicament that I am. I feel very disappointed in the fact that I have trusted the county officials that I voted for. I feel like there was a gradual manipulation of the process, and nothing was followed as it should’ve been.”

Pawn shops will still have to abide by the 300-foot rule. The change is only for retail firearm sales.

