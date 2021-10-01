Advertisement

Commissioners change law regarding gun sales

Putnam County commissioners voted Thursday to change an ordinance regarding gun sales.
Putnam County commissioners voted Thursday to change an ordinance regarding gun sales.(WIS)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County commissioners voted Thursday to change a law regarding gun sales.

With the new ordinance, gun shops do not have to have a 300-foot minimum between them and homes, churches or schools.

The move comes after a controversial few months surrounding Valley Outdoors, a gun shop in Teays Valley that was built and running within 300 feet of a daycare and several homes.

“The fact of the matter is, is tonight’s not about Valley Outdoors, it really isn’t,” said Glenn Yeager, owner of Valley Outdoors. “Tonight was about future growth, future people that hopefully they’re not in the same predicament that I am. I feel very disappointed in the fact that I have trusted the county officials that I voted for. I feel like there was a gradual manipulation of the process, and nothing was followed as it should’ve been.”

Pawn shops will still have to abide by the 300-foot rule. The change is only for retail firearm sales.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter killed in crash
Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies searched for a missing four-year-old girl on Wednesday morning.
Missing toddler found safe by neighbor
A man from Huntington is charged with shooting three people from Michigan.
Three injured in shooting, suspect arrested
He was last seen on the Beckley Bike trail near Rent-a-Center on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.
Authorities look for escaped inmate
West Virginia State Police said Jack May, 80, was found dead near his hunting camper.
Body found in wooded area being investigated as suspicious

Latest News

Crash injures officer, dangerous man on the run
The school would be in the old Nitro High School.
Public meeting held on proposed Nitro charter school
While monoclonal antibody treatments are now being used to help limit those hospitalizations...
Monoclonal antibody treatment centers remain in high demand
The school would be in the old Nitro High School.
Public meeting held on proposed Nitro charter school