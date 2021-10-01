Community excited for Sternwheel Regatta return

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will be welcomed back to town next summer after a 12-year hiatus.

Mayor Amy Goodwin said the event, which originally ran from 1971 to 2009, was a summertime staple that many families grew up attending every year. She hopes to reimagine the event with its return, including a number of new events along with classic favorites.

The festival will still feature national headlining performers and the sternwheel boats on the river, Goodwin said. The city also plans to bring back things like the rubber duck race, the anything that floats race and carnival rides.

The Sternwheel Regatta will be held during the Fourth of July weekend, and will be an addition to the long-running Live on the Levee and FestivALL.

“(Live on the Levee) is such a successful event, but we are missing that one element where we spend more time here on the river for an extended period of time,” Goodwin said. “We need to utilize our river so much more than we already do. The Regatta was just that one time, that one snapshot in our summer time, that we all got to be on the river for an extended period of time.”

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta set to make big return in 2022

Goodwin said her office phone has been ringing off the hook since the news was first released with people wanting to know how they can bring their boats and asking about what musical acts will perform. People would travel from across the country to attend the regatta at its peak. Past headliners include The Beach Boys, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus and Bret Michaels.

A number of boats even arrived in town on Friday for the special announcement. Bill Price docked along the Kanawha River as part of a five-week trip to multiple festivals across the region. He attended a number of Charleston Sternwheel Regattas in the past and is excited for it to return.

“We had 42 sternwheel boats here and 12 tow boats,” Price said. “We did tow boat races, sternwheel boat races, shoving contests, rodeos with the boats. It was a big time. It drew a big crowd. Lots of fun.”

The thousands of people that fill the riverfront for the regatta are also a major boost for local businesses. Big Joe’s Bar & Grill owner Joe Guilfoile said he would work extremely long hours during the old 10-day event, but never complained because it was so much fun.

“When you see someone talk about the heyday of regatta, they talk about it and it is always a positive, it is never a negative,” Guilfoile said. “It would make me very happy to see the city rejuvenate itself and people come down here and have a good time. I’m down!”

The city is announcing additional details about the regatta during Friday night’s Live on the Levee. Goodwin said there will be opportunities for people to sign up for different organizational committees and other ways to help with the event’s return.

“If you bring back the sternwheelers and you bring back the people, that’s the Sternwheel Regatta,” Guilfoile said. “You’ve just got to race the boats, then pretty much the rest of it will fall in line.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.