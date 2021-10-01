COVID-19 W.Va. | 52 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 1, 2021, there are currently 14,014 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 52 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,722 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Cabell County, a 63-year old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Mingo County, an 83-year old male from Harrison County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Ritchie County, a 72-year old male from Mingo County, a 79-year old female from Monongalia County, a 63-year old female from Monongalia County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, a 62-year old female from Wood County, a 42-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Marion County, a 60-year old male from Mercer County, a 95-year old female from Morgan County, a 41-year old male from Taylor County, a 76-year old male from Logan County, a 67-year old female from Raleigh County, a 55-year old male from Harrison County, a 62-year old male from Jackson County, a 44-year old male from Wyoming County, a 58-year old male from Wyoming County, a 96-year old female from Morgan County, an 81-year old male from Boone County, an 84-year old female from Ohio County, an 89-year old male from Fayette County, a 91-year old female from Mason County, a 56-year old male from Fayette County, a 50-year old female from Harrison County, a 67-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 55-year old female from Braxton County, a 71-year old male from Marion County, a 47-year old male from Randolph County, an 86-year old female from Marshall County, and a 67-year old female from Mercer County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 61-year old male from Taylor County, a 60-year old male from Ritchie County, a 74-year old female from Tucker County, a 30-year old male from Wetzel County, an 81-year old female from Randolph County, a 79-year old male from Monroe County, an 85-year old male from Pleasants County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Randolph County, a 72-year old female from Lincoln County, a 60-year old female from Roane County, an 82-year old female from Wetzel County, a 60-year old female from Barbour County, a 95-year old female from Braxton County, a 75-year old female from Mercer County, and an 81-year old male from Cabell County.

1,645 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, bringing the total number of cases reported in West Virginia to 242,104.

3,354 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

As of Friday, 33 counties are color-coded as red on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating a high transmission rate in those counties.

958 West Virginians are in the hospital battling COVID-19 symptoms, 269 are in the ICU and 172 are on a ventilator.

224,368 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 64 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. 56 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (115), Berkeley (805), Boone (217), Braxton (136), Brooke (99), Cabell (760), Calhoun (33), Clay (39), Doddridge (65), Fayette (331), Gilmer (39), Grant (100), Greenbrier (288), Hampshire (143), Hancock (222), Hardy (97), Harrison (812), Jackson (261), Jefferson (294), Kanawha (1,114), Lewis (223), Lincoln (150), Logan (308), Marion (618), Marshall (232), Mason (176), McDowell (240), Mercer (561), Mineral (261), Mingo (273), Monongalia (325), Monroe (62), Morgan (108), Nicholas (222), Ohio (202), Pendleton (29), Pleasants (68), Pocahontas (35), Preston (400), Putnam (492), Raleigh (529), Randolph (101), Ritchie (102), Roane (158), Summers (108), Taylor (138), Tucker (33), Tyler (107), Upshur (193), Wayne (393), Webster (48), Wetzel (158), Wirt (59), Wood (759), Wyoming (173). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

