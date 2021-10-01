Advertisement

Fatal crash reported along Route 2

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of Route 2 has been shut down Friday morning following a fatal crash.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com a tractor-trailer and a car collided near the Cabell/Mason County line.

At least one person has died.

Emergency crews have shut down that portion of Route 2 in both directions.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m.

Dispatchers say heavy fog was reported in the area of the crash Friday morning.

No further details are not being released at this time.

