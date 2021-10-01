First Warning Forecast | Two different weather days in store this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The wonderful stretch of dry and sunshine-filled days has to come to an end eventually, and that will be happening real soon. Unfortunately, the change occurs on Sunday with rain returning to the forecast, but Saturday is still looking fine overall. The showers on Sunday will actually be the start of an extended damp pattern as rain chances stay in the forecast all the way through the end of next week. This keeps afternoon temperatures near seasonable in the 70s, but morning temperatures stay on the milder side near 60 degrees.

Mostly clear and quiet conditions roll on Friday evening, perfect for high school football games and the season finale of Live on the Levee in Charleston. Temperatures do drop quickly after sunset, falling to the mid 50s by midnight.

Overnight, expect a mainly clear sky with areas of fog. Low temperatures fall to the upper 40s.

Following areas of morning fog, a partly cloudy sky will be seen throughout the day. There may be a few sprinkles or an isolated shower late in the day across Ohio and eastern Kentucky, but most locations stay dry. Despite the chilly start to the day, afternoon high temperatures rise to the low 80s.

Sunday turns mostly cloudy with passing showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures hover in the mid 70s for the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to be likely on Monday with afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s.

Rain chances remain in the forecast Tuesday through Friday. Day-to-day temperatures stay fairly steady, starting near 60 degrees in the mornings and ending off in the mid 70s in the afternoons.

