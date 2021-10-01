Advertisement

Gov. Jim Justice, WVDOH award contract for RHL Boulevard connector

Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking
Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking(Storyblocks.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways have announced a contract to build an important connector road.

The project ties in with an ongoing project to widen Jefferson Road to improve traffic flow into and out of Corridor G’s shopping centers.

Triton Construction, Inc. was awarded the contract to build the RHL Boulevard connector road, with a bid of $10,942,950. The project will build a roughly half-mile connector road between RHL Boulevard near the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena and Jefferson Road, and includes a 420-foot bridge.

The connector road is being built in conjunction with the ongoing widening project on Jefferson Road.

The project, from a bid letting held Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, will be paid for with funding from Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.

When completed, the project will work with the Jefferson Road Project, already in progress, and the Oakwood Intersection Improvement Project, to ease congestion on Corridor G and Jefferson Road and improve safety for citizens traveling through the busy area.

