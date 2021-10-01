Advertisement

Kentucky seeks action against W.Va. governor’s coal companies

(State of WV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Regulators want the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to pay a penalty and follow through on a promise to fix environmental problems at eastern Kentucky coal mines.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet asked a circuit judge this week to enforce an agreement over reclamation violations.

The Lexington Herald-Leader says the agreement with Justice; his son, Jay Justice; and several family coal companies included a $3 million penalty, plus interest.

A motion filed in Franklin County seeks to revoke five permits at Justice-company mines and seize money that had previously been posted for reclamation.

An attorney for the Justice family says the state’s request is unnecessarily severe.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene Thursday afternoon of an accident in St. Albans involving a...
Officer sent to the hospital after St. Albans crash; armed and dangerous man on the run
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
Heroin, money seized during bust
Crash involving school bus and another vehicle
Sheriff's Deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Deputy dies after battling COVID-19 for a month

Latest News

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta announced for 2022
Charleston Sternwheel Regatta announced for 2022
Lawrence County, Ohio sheriff's deputy passes away from Coronavirus
Lawrence County, Ohio sheriff's deputy passes away from Coronavirus
Kanawha County Health Department out of monoclonal antibodies
Kanawha County Health Department out of monoclonal antibodies
Accel Schools executive vice president talks about benefits of Nitro Prep Academy
Accel Schools executive vice president talks about benefits of Nitro Prep Academy