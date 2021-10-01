Advertisement

Monoclonal antibody treatment centers remain in high demand

While monoclonal antibody treatments are now being used to help limit those hospitalizations and relieve overworked and overwhelmed hospital workers, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is out of the antibodies to be able to give these treatments.(Norton Healthcare)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More than a year a half into the pandemic, the Kanawha Board of Health says COVID case numbers continue to rise --- putting hospitals at their max capacity.

While monoclonal antibody treatments are now being used to help limit those hospitalizations and relieve overworked and overwhelmed hospital workers, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is out of the antibodies to be able to give these treatments.

So far, they have given more than 100 treatments and still have 45 people on the wait list. Even lawmakers have jumped in to help health officials search for more antibodies to help provide these treatments.

Officials say as antibody treatment numbers go up, the number of people in the hospital will decrease.

“We’re working with pharmacies. We’re working with hospitals, with CAMC. We’re working with every entity we can to get the monoclonals to these patients in any way possible. It’s doesn’t have to be through KCHD,” said Dr. Sherri Young, interim health officer with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Health officials remind the public that antibody treatments are not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine.

