Public meeting held on proposed Nitro charter school

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The old Nitro High School could be home to one of the first charter schools in West Virginia.

According to the Nitro Prep Academy’s application, the charter school would be for students in Putnam and Kanawha counties. They hope to have 600 students in kindergarten through eighth grade by their fifth year.

At a lightly attended public meeting on the issue held Thursday night at BridgeValley Community and Technical College in South Charleston, for-profit ACCEL Schools Executive Vice President Chad Carr made the case for why the new school would be beneficial for students.

“We’re not trying to take from anybody,” Carr said. “We want to bring that competition. We want to show we have a good product, and we want to share it with you.”

“Our board says let’s try something different,” board Chair Chris Anderson said. “Let’s see if we can get different outcomes.”

David Gladkosky, executive director of West Virginia Professional Educators, argued he didn’t hear specifics on how charter schools would be innovative in helping students learn.

“We have questions,” he said. “Are they really more innovative than our public schools or simply offering the same things in a different brand package?”

Aaron Staats, who has a grandson at Poca Elementary, said he believes it’s time to try something different with education in West Virginia.

“If choice is our last option, then I see no alternative than to give it a chance,” he said.

The state approval board has until late November to decide on the seven charter schools attempting to open in West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.