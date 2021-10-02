Advertisement

Cabell County EMT dies after short battle with COVID-19

By Joseph Payton
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A picture of Norma Ward sits nest to a black wreath inside Cabell County EMS Headquarters.

“It comes as a shock,” said EMS Director Gordon Merry. “Unfortunately. this is something we deal with transporting COVID patients daily.”

Ward spent the last five years as an EMT at Cabell County EMS. Merry says she was sick with COVID-19 for a week, before passing away on Thursday.

“It’s very sad. This is a young lady that had been with me five years. She was married and had two children. A young boy and a young girl,” said Merry.

She was only 32 years old.

“I’ll miss her. Just her in general. I’d like to have her back right now if I could,” Merry said.

After Ward died, first responders came together to escort her from St. Mary’s Medical Center to a funeral home in Wayne County. It was a long line of people who knew just how much she gave to the community she served.

“I’ve had them call me and say, ‘what do you want? What do you need? Let us know.’ Everyone has been very supportive,” Merry said.

