Crash closes I-79

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 79 South is closed in Kanawha County early Saturday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers said a two-vehicle crash has closed all lanes, and is forcing all traffic to get off the highway at the Elkview exit. The road is expected to be closed until around 7:30 a.m.

One of the vehicles flipped on to its roof and someone was trapped inside, dispatchers said. There are other injuries reported as well.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is on scene along with Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department.

