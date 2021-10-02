Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Rain returns this week

By Andy Chilian
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The extended dry stretch is coming to an end as showers return to the forecast for the week ahead. Some areas even ended the streak Saturday as isolated showers popped up during the afternoon, but showers will be much more widespread on Sunday. Rain chances remain in the forecast each day through the end of the week, although there will still be plenty of dry hours. Meanwhile, temperatures remain fairly steady throughout the week but stay on the higher side of normal, especially in the mornings.

Isolated showers remain possible Saturday evening, mainly through sunset, under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures stay much milder during the evening and only fall to the mid 60s by midnight.

Overnight, expect a slow increase in cloud cover with a few sprinkles or light showers possible. Low temperatures fall to near 60 degrees.

Sunday is mostly cloudy with passing showers likely, especially for the first part of the day. Showers tend to break up more as the day goes on, but a few will remain possible in addition to a couple thunderstorms. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures reach the mid 70s.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers as high temperatures climb a bit more to the upper 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday turn mostly cloudy again with more widespread showers and a few thunderstorms as afternoon temperatures stay in the mid 70s.

Isolated rain chances are expected on Friday and Saturday with more sunshine filtering in. High temperatures stay in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer and a car collided Friday morning along Route 2 killing a person.
Teen, 18, killed when car hits tractor-trailer
The Pinch Fire Department responded to a crash that closed I-79 for hours on Saturday morning.
Woman killed in crash on I-79
Joshua and Suzanna Preece were arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges, marking Joshua's...
Pike County teachers no longer employed after arrest for drug-related charges
Cabell County EMT dies after short battle with COVID-19
Cabell County EMT dies after short battle with COVID-19
Putnam County commissioners voted Thursday to change an ordinance regarding gun sales.
Commissioners change law regarding gun sales

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Oct 2
First Warning Forecast | Two different weather days in store this weekend
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Oct 2
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Oct 2
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, October 1st, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | A Wonderful Start To October
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, October 1st, 2021.
First Warning Forecast