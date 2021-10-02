First Warning Forecast | Rain returns this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The extended dry stretch is coming to an end as showers return to the forecast for the week ahead. Some areas even ended the streak Saturday as isolated showers popped up during the afternoon, but showers will be much more widespread on Sunday. Rain chances remain in the forecast each day through the end of the week, although there will still be plenty of dry hours. Meanwhile, temperatures remain fairly steady throughout the week but stay on the higher side of normal, especially in the mornings.

Isolated showers remain possible Saturday evening, mainly through sunset, under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures stay much milder during the evening and only fall to the mid 60s by midnight.

Overnight, expect a slow increase in cloud cover with a few sprinkles or light showers possible. Low temperatures fall to near 60 degrees.

Sunday is mostly cloudy with passing showers likely, especially for the first part of the day. Showers tend to break up more as the day goes on, but a few will remain possible in addition to a couple thunderstorms. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures reach the mid 70s.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers as high temperatures climb a bit more to the upper 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday turn mostly cloudy again with more widespread showers and a few thunderstorms as afternoon temperatures stay in the mid 70s.

Isolated rain chances are expected on Friday and Saturday with more sunshine filtering in. High temperatures stay in the mid 70s.

