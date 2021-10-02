Advertisement

Man killed in early morning shooting

Shooting in Franklin Furnace leaves one man dead.
Shooting in Franklin Furnace leaves one man dead.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting incident in Franklin Furnace that left one man dead.

Sheriff David Thoroughman says dispatchers got a call around 4:15 a.m. for a request of an ambulance to a home along Tylers Way. The caller indicated a man had fallen and had suffered a head injury.

According to a news release, Green Township Ambulance arrived on scene and took the victim to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton. At the hospital, it was determined the man, identified as Charles Cremeans, 43, of Ironton had suffered a gunshot wound. First responders then notified the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Cremeans later died from his injuries. His body has been sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Sheriff Thoroughman says deputies, along with detectives, responded to the residence and hospital to begin an investigation. A female resident, Tracie Darby, 53, was arrested, interviewed and later charged with Tampering with Evidence and Obstructing Official Business.

She is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond.

Sheriff Thoroughman says the investigation is ongoing and could result in more charges.

Anyone with information should contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566. All calls will remain anonymous.

